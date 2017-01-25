Liberia: On Local Governance Act - Lawmakers Cautioned

A citizen of Sinoe County, Geeplayn Yensuah, has cautioned member of the 53rd national legislature to carry out more awareness and sensitization on the Local Governance Act presently before that body for passage into law.

According to him, the national legislature need to go down to their people to discuss the decentralization process so that they understand its importance of the document, noting that Preposition 12 of the document, talked about every county having county and district counsels that will be headed by the superintendent now called governor and these individuals be elected by the people.

"The county will be having a county legislative assembly that will run the day to day activities of that county, meaning we will be having legislature and we will still be having the national legislature and that's the time now the English word that is used around here today we called national legislature will be very much important and trustful to be used now because we will be having the country legislative assembly," he further explained.

Speaking Monday as guest of ELBC regular morning talk show in Monrovia, he maintained that the act is important in that it will decentralize power from Monrovia to the rural counties.

Yensuah has also stressed the need for complete sensitization to be done on the Bill as it seeks to dissolve some townships, cities, and districts; something he observed when done will put people out of jobs.

He cited that the document is good and will bring about development as revenues collected will be used for development activities in the district, something he added can only be achieved through more awareness and sensitization.

"In lawmaking, before a lawmaker can agree to legislation, he/she needs to go to the people and inform them; but, it is saddening to note that many of the lawmakers do not go to their people to inform them about issues unfolding at the national and international scenes," he said.

Yensuah maintained that lawmakers must not rush in passing the Act into law as it has the ability to cause future embarrassment, adding, "Legislature must not repeat the mistakes they've made in the tariff law that which is causing serious trouble in the country."

He noted that despite revenues generated from the county will benefit the county and people, representatives and senators must take said document into their various district to discuss the significance of the Bill.

"Do the best for the people so that your legacy can be remembered. If these lawmakers want to table the Bill until they can come back to the 54th that will be good news for us, because the document is not a rushing thing; they need to explain the goodness of the Bill. And because you are also taking people from power, you need to explain to them why you are doing so," he stated.

He further emphasized the need for good governance to come in and empower local NGOs and civil society organizations as well as the media so as to provide enough information in those rural areas by preaching the message of the document that has to do with the local government since according to him, it is important for the country's growth and development.