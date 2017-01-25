Nigeria: Nasarawa to Sanction People Defecating in the Open

Lafia — The Director Public Health at the Nasarawa State Ministry of Health, Dr Ibrahim Alhassan, says the ministry has concluded plans to sanction anybody caught defecating openly in the state.

Alhassan who stated this yesterday in an interview with newsmen in Lafia, said the ministry was collaborating with relevant agencies to enforce the law against open defecation.

Alhassan said that the ministry had decided to be more proactive in enforcing the law to promote personal and environmental hygiene and prevent outbreak of diseases, adding that they would intensify awareness particularly in rural areas to educate the public on the hazard associated with not taking proper care of their body and the environment.