Somalia: KDF Kills Seven Al Shabaab Fighters in Somalia

Kenya's soldiers killed seven al Shabaab militants during routine pacification patrols in Badhaadhe, Somalia, on Tuesday. They were killed after taking control of a mosque and police station in the area.

Lt Colonel PM Njuguna, who is Kenya Defence Forces PR officer, said they found items including weapons.

"[We found] eight AK 47 rifles and ammunition, al Shabaab flags, magazines, IED cables, machetes and two (2) 81mm bombs," he said in a statement.

This comes after at least four soldiers were killed and five wounded when a roadside bomb that insurgents said they planted exploded outside a military camp in a town near Mogadishu.

The blast in Afgoye, about 30 km (18 miles) southwest of the capital, took place a day after the al Shabaab group carried out a raid in the same town that was repulsed by government troops, Major Osman Abdulle, a police officer, told Reuters.

Al Shabaab, which has been waging an insurgency across Somalia, claimed responsibility for the bombing. The group is fighting to topple the Western-backed government in Mogadishu.