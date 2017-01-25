Somalia: Ali Ameriko Hails Naming of New Electoral Committe

Mohamed Ali Nur known as (Ali Ameriko), former Somali ambassador to Kenya and currently a presidential hopeful vying for president has welcomed appointment of the electoral body.

"The appointment of the new electoral committee assigned to arrange the presidential election is a step forward," said Mohamed Ali Ameriko while speaking to Radio Shabelle.

The presidential candidate praised the new MPs for their remarkable decision to allocate $50 of the funds from the registration fees of the candidates to the drought-effected regions.

He added that the parliament responded a call from a coalition of the presidential candidates who urged the MPs to set up a drought response program to help the famine victims.