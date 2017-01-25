25 January 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: At Least 14 Dead As Police End Siege At Dayah Hotel

Photo: Voice of America
The scene outside Mogadishu’s Dayah Hotel in Somalia, Jan. 25, 2017, after an attack by suspected Al-Shabab militants.

At least 14 people were killed, and dozens wounded in a twin car bombs at a hotel frequented by lawmakers and government officials in Mogadishu on Wednesday. The outgoing Somalia's internal security minister Abdirisack Omar Mohamed has held a pres conference in Mogadishu after police ended a deadly siege at Dayah hotel in the capital.

The minister said four gunmen who were involved in the attack on the Dayah hotel near the parliament building were shot dead by the security forces. The lethal attack began with a suicide truck bomb explosion at the hotel's gate, followed by another car bomb blast before four gunmen stormed the building, according to witnesses. Al shabaab has claimed responsibility for the hotel attack.

