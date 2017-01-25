25 January 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania, Turkey to Rev Up Business

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Alfred Zacharia

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania and Turkey will have a business council to identify investment opportunities and seek ways of tackling trade challenges in the two countries.

The Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) and the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkey (DEİK) have signed an agreement to that effect.

The deal was inked during a tour of Turkish President Recep Erdoğan in Tanzania.

TPSF Board chairman Reginald Mengi told journalists here yesterday that the two organisations would form committees to identify business and investment opportunities. Mr Mengi said DEİK and TPSF would have secretariats for Turkish Tanzanian businesspeople respectively.

The two secretariats will be regulated by the business council.

According to him, the two secretariats will be meeting at least once a year to discuss the council's challenges and achievements as well as address business, investment and technological opportunities.

TPSF executive director Godfrey Simbeye hopes Tanzanian businesses will benefit immensely by selling their products in Turkey.

"Although Turkey's manufacturing industry is advanced, it still needs to import raw or semi-processed materials," he said. He called on Tanzanian business leaders to grab the opportunity to grow.

He said Tanzania would have similar business councils with India, China and the Comoros.

Tanzania

Zanzibar Opposition Refuses to Recognise Election Winner

Civic United Front (CUF) has vowed not to recognise Juma Ali Hafidhi (CCM), who was declared the winner in Dimani… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.