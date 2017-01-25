25 January 2017

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: House Asks LTA, MOJ to Review Lonestar Cell MTN Action

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Leroy M. Sonpon III

The House of Representatives has mandated the Ministry of Justice (MOJ) and the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) to review the recent action by Lonestar Cell MTN to determine any wrongdoing and appropriate "maximum punishment."

The Justice Ministry and the LTA are expected to submit their review to the House on Thursday, January 26.

The House has also mandated Lonestar Cell MTN to restore the three-day free calls promotion.

House Speaker J. Emmanuel Nuquay said the halt or the adjustment of the three-day promotion by Lonestar, after the company's public pledge to continue the promotions without transferring the burden of the "tax increment" to consumers, is tantamount to perjury and wants the Ministry of Justice to investigate it.

The Speaker said Lonestar's action also has the propensity to inspire political insurgence and insecurity in the country as well as risk the re-election of lawmakers.

Speaker Nuquay, in a troubled mood in Tuesday's session, said Lonestar's action further hurts the Legislature - bringing the honorable House into public disrepute.

The Speaker made the "clear-cut assertions" after hours of debate among lawmakers, about the "adjustment" of the Lonestar Cell MTN's three-day free calls promotion to only "20 minutes per day" as of January 15, 2017.

Representatives Prince Moye, Acarous Gray, Jeremiah Koung, Garrison Yealue and Edwin Snowe were among lawmakers who did not take favorably to Lonestar Cell MTN's action.

Maryland County Representative Dr. Bhofal Chambers said the best alternative is to repeal the "Tax Law" that gave cause for Lonestar Cell MTN's action.

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lonestar Cell MTN, Lewis Roberts, on Tuesday argued that the three-day free-calls promotion was not halted, but adjusted, an assertion which lawmakers strongly rejected, saying, that was not Lonestar Cell MTN's "promise" during the public hearings.

Mr. Roberts, accompanied by four top staff members, accused their detractors of an "unending propaganda."

It may be recalled that in December 2016, the House of Representative approved the "Tax Law" to impose excise tax on alcohol, water, cigarette and one cent per minute on every voice call locally.

Liberia

Liberian Lawmakers Mandate Lone Star Cell to Return Three Days Call Promotion

Members of the House of Representatives have requested the Liberia Telecommunication Authority (LTA) and the Ministry of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.