Liberia: Chamber of Commerce, Building Markets Host Agoa Information Session

AGOA Information Session: The Liberia Chamber of Commerce in collaboration with Building Markets and the USAID/West Africa Trade and Investment Hub will host an informational session on the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) at the Liberia Chamber of Commerce on January 26, 2017 from 10am to 2:45pm. The African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) is a United States Trade Act, enacted on 18 May 2000.

AGOA has since been renewed to 2025. The legislation significantly enhances market access to the US for qualifying Sub-Saharan African (SSA) countries including Liberia. AGOA accords duty-free treatment to virtually all products exported by beneficiary sub-Saharan (SSA) countries to the United States. AGOA provides beneficiary countries with the most liberal access to the United States market accorded to any country or region that has not negotiated a free trade agreement with the United States.

RSVP is a MUST via email: lccsecretarygeneral@gmail.com.