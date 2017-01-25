Liberia: Eastern Star Fetes Kids

A large number of children were recently treated to gifts and food at the Masonic Temple on Benson Street by the Order of Eastern Star (OES).

The occasion brought together members and officials from the various chapters of the OES.

The chairman, Charles B. Allen, said the charity provides support to the needy.

"Our humanitarian assistance goes to people in dire need such as those in orphanages, those who are physically challenged and those in the prisons," Chairman Allen said.

He explained that those groups of Liberians are part of the Liberian society that should be treated with dignity and respect.

Allen said the less fortunate and physically challenged have crucial roles to play in the socio-economic development of the nation.

The OES will continue to support children and would exert every effort on important holidays to make them smile, he said.

Allen described children as precious and added that they should have a special place in the destiny of Liberia and their welfare should be given serious consideration.

He also called on the Liberian government and support partners to prioritize assistance to vulnerable people in the country.

Many of the children attending the party expressed gratitude to the OES.

Twelve year old Alvin Crayton told the Daily Observer that the OES gifts and food were really good and would be remembered by all the kids.

Anthony B. Philips, 7, said they were very grateful for the gifts and food and hoped that the same will be provided next year.