Liberia: Brac Liberia Launches Food Security Project in Bomi County

Tubmanburg — BRAC-Liberia has launched an agriculture project aim at addressing food security challenge in Bomi County.

The agriculture project, according to BRAC-Liberia Country Representative to Monrovia, Maimuddin Ahmed, is focused on the production of major food commodities in large scales and livestock.

Speaking at the weekend in Bomi County during the launched of the project, Ahmed said the project is part of the entity's commitment to improve the livelihood of underprivileged Liberians.

"The project styled, PRO-ACT Project is expected to benefit several farmers involved with large scale farming and livestock production," Ahmed said.

According to him, the improvement of food security depends on integrated approach of agriculture and livestock which citizens of Bomi County must considered.

He said the project would enable citizens in the county involved with agriculture activities experience a tremendous change in crops and livestock production.

"This newly launched agriculture project will also help farmers in Bomi to address some negative mechanisms in agriculture and will ensure the production of quality nutritious food and a good market linkage for your farm produce so that you can earn handsome income," Ahmed said.

The BRAC-Liberia Country Coordinator asserted that it's the right time to invest in agriculture and engage youth of Bomi involved with Agriculture to change the landscape of Bomi and make the county food secure.

He extended delight over the European Union continuous support to BRAC in supporting the life of the poorest in Liberia.

For his part, BRAC-Liberia Program Manager Refuel Islam assures citizens of Bomi County of his commitment to create advancement in situation faced by food security in Liberia.

Sharing the project thematic area with beneficiaries of the project, Islam noted: "this will work through initiatives from BRAC and the European Union. The organization is going to implement a food security and livelihood project PRO-Act."

BRAC which tops the list of 500 Nongovernmental Organizations in 2017 is currently operating in Bomi County.

The entity program manager believes, with funding from the EU, the project will cover six counties in Liberia.

The program was organized in close collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture Bomi and was launched at the Ministry of health conference room.

Meanwhile, some beneficiaries who spoke in separate interview praised the effort of European Union to support BRAC in implanting the project in Bomi, especially with focus on food security.

According to them, BRAC approach to improve the livelihood of the poor is unique and needs to be implemented throughout various districts of Bomi.