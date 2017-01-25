Liberia: VP Boakai Says MRU Parliament Will Foster Regional Integration

Monrovia — Vice President Joseph N. Boakai has described the idea of forming a Mano River Parliament as an excellent undertaking and emphasized that it is a way of bringing the peoples of Liberia, Guinea, Sierra Leone and Ivory Coast closer together.

Vice President Boakai said the constitution of such a body and its passage into law will serve as a basis for other instruments to be enacted by the various nations of the sub regional body for the benefit of the MRU.

Vice President Boakai was speaking Tuesday when he received the President of the Guinean Parliament, His Excellency Claude Kory Kondiano who is in the Country to discuss the concept of a Mano River Union Parliament, a press release from the Office of the Vice President said.

Vice President Boakai who is also President of the Liberian Senate welcomed Honorable Kondiano to his office and praised the long standing cultural, social and diplomatic ties subsisting between the two nations and peoples.

President of the Guinean Parliament who was also accompanied to the Office of the Vice President by the Speaker of the House of Representatives Emmanuel Nuquay, and the Guinean Ambassador to Liberia, said he was in the Country to hold talks with Officials of the House of Representatives, the Liberian Senate and President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf on the issue of organizing a technical team to work on the formalities for the establishment of the Mano River Union Parliament.

The Head of the Law Commission, Mamady Kande and Mr. Demba Sylla the First Parliamentary Secretary of the Republic of Guinea formed part of the Speaker's delegation to Liberia, according to a release from the Office of the Vice President.

Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea and the Ivory Coast have similar cultures and people.