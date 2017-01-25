Nairobi — Butali Sugar Warriors men's Hockey club head coach Cliff Okello is dead.

Okello, better known in Hockey circles as 'Indomitable Zorro', died Tuesday afternoon in his brother's house in Nairobi after a long battle with illness.

News of the man, who guided Butali Warriors to a back-to-back Kenya Hockey Union (KHU) Premier league title in 2014 and 2015 seasons, passed on was received with deep shock by hockey fraternity with one of Butali player, Billy Mollah describing the deceased as 'my number one fan'.

"I am so shocked," Mollah who was dropped in the last Africa Club Champions squad where Butali reached the quarter final said of his former coach.

"It's so sad. He was my number one fan," added the midfielder.

Okello fell ill bout three weeks ago, in the runner up to the just concluded Africa Nations Club of Champions extravaganza where he was poised to guide Butali to their maiden debut in the games.

Strathmore University head coach Meshack Senge who denied Okello a third consecutive national title last year covered for him to guide the side to the quarter final.

Okello joined Kisumu Simba in 2009 as player where he guided the side to a league cup before steering the newly branded Butali Warriors (formerly Kisumu Simba) to a back-to -back premier league titles in 2014 and 2015 seasons as a coach.

"I am just coming from another funeral as we speak and I am headed to his home to condole the family," Butali Team manager Sembi Kamal who confirmed the news told Capital Sport.

Burial arrangement are tentatively set for next week in Nyakach, Kisumu County.

-By Elvince Joshua-

AUTHOR: Capital Sport