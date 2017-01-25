South Africa: Chetty, Ismael Back for Proteas Women

Cricket South Africa on Tuesday announced the 14-woman Proteas squad that will take part in the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifying tournament from February 7-21 in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Notably, the squad sees fast bowler Shabnim Ismail and wicketkeeper/batter Trisha Chetty return from a three-month suspension.

The tournament will take place in four venues with the teams finishing in the top four of the Super Six stage joining defending champions Australia, hosts England, New Zealand and West Indies in the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 from June 26 to July 23 in the United Kingdom.

The same top four will also join the above mentioned in the next round of the ICC Women's Championship.

South Africa will lead Group B which includes Pakistan, Bangladesh, Scotland and Papua New Guinea (PNG), while Group A comprises India, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Zimbabwe and Thailand.

Teams will play four matches each in Round One with the top three from each group progressing to the Super Six stage.

Coach Hilton Moreeng believes that he has the squad to get his side over the line and straight into the World Cup. He is excited with group he has to work with and is confident going into the tournament.

"I'm happy to report that we have a full-strength team going into the World Cup Qualifiers," he said.

"We have the right balance in the side and a really nice mix of youth and experience.

"I think that the recent tour to Bangladesh did wonders with the team's confidence, especially with our skills preparation on sub-continent conditions.

"The series really helped us get back into match mode and fine-tuning some of the areas we were not completely satisfied with last year. This team is definitely our best chance at earning a place in the big tournament later this year and we're all really keen to get to Sri Lanka and do what needs to be done."

The team will gather at the CSA Centre of Excellence for a camp ahead of the tournament from 27 January to 01 February.

Proteas World Cup Qualifiers squad:

Dane Van Niekerk (captain, Eastern Province), Trisha Chetty (wicketkeeper, Gauteng), Moseline Daniels (Boland), Mignon Du Preez (Northerns), Yolani Fourie (Gauteng), Lara Goodall (Western Province), Shabnim Ismail (Gauteng), Marizanne Kapp (Eastern Province), Ayabonga Khaka (Border), Lizelle Lee (North West), Matshipi Letsoalo (Northerns), Sune Luus (Northerns), Chloe Tryon (KwaZulu-Natal Coastal) and Laura Wolvaardt (Western Province).

Management:

Hilton Moreeng (Head Coach), Sedibu Mohlaba (Team Manager). Molebatsi Theletsane (Physiotherapist), Abram Ramoadi (Performance Analyst), Salieg Nackerdien (Assistant Coach), Russell Clarke (Fitness Trainer).

Groups:

Group A - India, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Zimbabwe and Thailand

Group B - South Africa, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Scotland and Papua New Guinea

Warm-up matches:

Sunday, February 5 - India v South Africa, P.Sara Stadium; Sri Lanka v Pakistan, Mercantile Cricket Association

(MCA); Ireland v Bangladesh, Nondescripts Cricket Club (NCC); Zimbabwe v Scotland, Colombo Cricket Club

(CCC); Thailand v PNG, Moors Sports Club.

Tournament fixtures (first round)

Tuesday, February 7 - Sri Lanka v India, P.Sara Stadium; Ireland v Zimbabwe, MCA; South Africa v Pakistan, NCC; Zimbabwe v Scotland, CCC

Wednesday, February 8 - Pakistan v Bangladesh, P.Sara Stadium; Scotland v South Africa, MCA; Sri Lanka v Ireland, NCC; India v Thailand, CCC

Friday, February 10 - India v Ireland, P.Sara Stadium; Thailand v Zimbabwe, MCA

Saturday, February 11 - South Africa v Bangladesh, P.Sara Stadium; Scotland v PNG, MCA; Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe, NCC; Ireland v Thailand, CCC

Monday, February 13 - Zimbabwe v India, P.Sara Stadium; Sri Lanka v Thailand, MCA; South Africa v PNG, NCC; Pakistan v Scotland, CCC

Super Six stage (teams to be confirmed after February 13 matches)

Wednesday, February 15 - Match 21, P.Sara Stadium; Match 22, NCC; Match 23, CCC

Friday, February 17 - Match 24, P.Sara Stadium; Match 25, NCC; Match 26, CCC

Sunday, February 19 - Match 27, P.Sara Stadium; Match 28, NCC; Match 29, CCC

Tuesday, February 21 - FINAL

