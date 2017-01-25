Uganda Communications Commission Wants 70 Percent Local Content in New Broadcasting Quotas

In a move to prioritize local content in Uganda, Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has issued strict guidelines to all the broadcasters comprising of both radio and television.

In a series of tweets posted on the official UCC twitter handle (@UCC_official), UCC stated that in recognition of the role local content plays in promoting national development ,UCC set local content quotas which all broadcasters must comply.

Given the cultural and linguistic diversity of Uganda UCC said that it was importantant that broadcasting stations in the country prioritise local content.

The commission also emphasised on content relevant to the local audience and produced under Uganda's creative control as local content will promote national culture and diversity,enhance employmt capacity,identity of nationals and develop Uganda's local film industry.

In compliance with the 70% for different genres, UCC also set the following quotas: 50% will include drama,comedy and reality show programmes while 10% documentary programmes consisting of Ugandan documentary programming. 5% sports programmes consisting of Ugandan sports and another 5% will consist of Uganda children's programming.

The move was introduced earlier, in 2013, but compliance to the guidelines by the broadcasters was low. As a result, foreign content was more popular. Although the order has been issued again, non-compliance will not lead to any penalty fee.