South Africa: EFF Reaffirms Its Position On Mugabe Presidency Despite Zanu-PF Anger

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has insisted that Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe must step down for failing to run the affairs of the southern African country.

The EFF said this in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement followed a response by the Harare administration, which criticised EFF leader Julius Malema for calling on Mugabe to pass the baton after 37 years in power.

Information Minister Christopher Mushohwe described the EFF's attack on Mugabe as "irritatingly despicable", while Zanu-PF lawmaker Pyschology Maziwisa said he (Malema) was a "little irrelevant man who is trying desperately to gain political mileage in South Africa by insulting a great man in Zimbabwe. Won't win!"

Malema made headlines on Monday after he said that Mugabe was incapable of discharging his duties and called on members of the ruling Zanu-PF party to be brave enough to tell the veteran leader to go.

"Zimbabwea's situation is bad. President Mugabe cannot even control a spade... We are not going to be good friends if we don't tell them that they are doing is not good for Zimbabwe's people," Malema told journalists.

The EFF on Tuesday reaffirmed its position on the Mugabe presidency, saying it was "not good for the radical African political programme".

What is revolutionary about being led by a person in old age?

Zanu-PF confirmed last year that Mugabe, who turns 93 next month would be its presidential candidate for the country's 2018 elections.

The nonagenarian has ruled the southern African country since 1980 when it attained its independency from Britain.

"He (Mugabe) is the bastion of the reactionary phenomenon of "lead to the death" that has crippled the image and praxis of post-colonial Africa. President Mugabe is not only the contemporary engine of personality cult, but he is protected by a group of cowards around him who hypocritically defend him everyday, whilst harbouring ambitions to lead soon," said the statement.

It said that Mugabe was now too old to continue as head of state, adding that before Zanu-PF could dismiss Malema's utterances, the liberation movement should do an assessment of its leader.

"....what is revolutionary about being led by a person in old age; who sleeps all the time in meetings, can no longer even hold a pen or write half a page? Failure to respond to this question signifies not that they are afraid of others, but of President Mugabe," the statement said.

Source: News24