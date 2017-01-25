South Africa: Reconvened Kimberley Public Hearings On Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Bill Take Place Tomorrow

document

The Kimberley public hearings on the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Bill will reconvene tomorrow, Thursday, 26 January 2017, at the Kimberley City Hall from 10 am.

Committee Chairperson Mr Richard Mdakane says the decision to reconvene these hearings for the people of Kimberley is a result of a commitment the Committee made in 2016 when it became apparent that the residents of Kimberley were unhappy with how the previous hearings were conducted.

"During the first phase on these hearings last year, Kimberley was one of the areas on our programme. However, the Committee experienced challenges during the Kimberley hearings. Understandably, that did not sit well with the residents in Kimberley and as a Committee we had to ensure that we return to Kimberley and conduct a proper hearing," said Mr Mdakane.

Mr Mdakane said this in Vryburg in the North West province where the Committee has spent three days consulting community members on this important proposed legislation. Public hearings in this province were conducted in Rustenburg, Mafikeng and Vryburg, which is the last area to be visited in the province.

In common with residents in the three provinces visited during the first phase of public hearings, people in North West were concerned about lack of land. Some complained about overdue land claims and poor relations with traditional leaders. Concerns were also raised about the title of the Bill with some people saying the Committee should consider having legislation only for the Khoi and San leadership. Others cautioned the Committee against legislation that may perpetuate segregation and said the Bill should be named the African Traditional Leadership Bill.

The Committee said these views, though divergent, are an indication that there is a need for Khoi and San people to be recognised in traditional affairs legislation. Committee members said it is now up to them as lawmakers to consider these views and incorporate them in legislation that will resonate with the aspirations of the people.

On Friday 26 January, the Committee will be holding hearings in Philippolis at the Civic Centre. On Saturday 27 January, the hearings will be in Thaba Nchu at the Barolong Hall.