South Africa: Terror-Accused Twins Back in Court

Terror-accused twins Brandon-Lee and Tony-Lee Thulsie are expected back in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

They would hear whether the court would grant the State a three-month postponement for further investigations.

The twins were arrested in July during raids in Newclare and Azaadville on the West Rand. They face three counts of contravening the Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorist and Related Activities Act.

According to their charge sheet, the brothers, who were arrested along with siblings Ebrahim and Fatima Patel, were allegedly linked to the self-proclaimed Islamic State group and were allegedly planning to set off explosives at a US embassy and "Jewish institutions" in South Africa.

The investigating officer found the twins had been active on social media prior to their arrests, allegedly discussing matters that could incriminate them.

Their lawyer, Annelene van den Heever, argued at their last appearance that the matter should be struck off the roll until the State had its house in order.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Louw told reporters outside court after their last appearance on Monday that the investigation was complex. She said they were convinced they had a case against the twins.

Source: News24