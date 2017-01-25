25 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Lions Name Squad for Bulls Friendly

The Lions have named their squad that will travel to Harare to face the Bulls in a Super Rugby warm-up match on Saturday, January 28.

Earlier this week, the Bulls named their touring squad for the fixture. A second match will take also take place on Saturday with the Cheetahs facing the Stormers. Lions squad Le Roux Baard

Ruan Brits

Jean-Luc Cilliers

Ashlon Davids

Bobby De Wee

Hacjivah Dyamani

JP Du Preez

Dean Gordon

Wiehan Jacobs

Marco Janse van Vuren

Pieter Jansen

Kyle Kruger

Gerrie Labuschagne

Jan-Louis Le Grange

Koch Marx

Siya Masuku

Stean Pienaar

Jarryd Sage

Pieter Scholtz

Victor Sekekete

Bheki Shongwe

Sthi Sithole

Adré Smit

Wayne Van der Bank

Morne Van den Berg

Gerdus Van der Walt

Jano Venter

Jaco Willemse

South Africa

Alleged ANC Covert Elections Campaign 'All Lies'

Activist and entrepreneur Shaka Sisulu has dismissed the accusation that he was at the centre of an alleged R50m covert… Read more »

