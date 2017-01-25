South Africa: Lions Name Squad for Bulls Friendly

The Lions have named their squad that will travel to Harare to face the Bulls in a Super Rugby warm-up match on Saturday, January 28.
Earlier this week, the Bulls named their touring squad for the fixture. A second match will take also take place on Saturday with the Cheetahs facing the Stormers. Lions squad Le Roux Baard
Ruan Brits
Jean-Luc Cilliers
Ashlon Davids
Bobby De Wee
Hacjivah Dyamani
JP Du Preez
Dean Gordon
Wiehan Jacobs
Marco Janse van Vuren
Pieter Jansen
Kyle Kruger
Gerrie Labuschagne
Jan-Louis Le Grange
Koch Marx
Siya Masuku
Stean Pienaar
Jarryd Sage
Pieter Scholtz
Victor Sekekete
Bheki Shongwe
Sthi Sithole
Adré Smit
Wayne Van der Bank
Morne Van den Berg
Gerdus Van der Walt
Jano Venter
Jaco Willemse
