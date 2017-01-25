South Africa: President Zuma Wishes Gospel Star Lundi a Speedy Recovery

President Jacob Zuma has wished South African gospel music star, Mr Lundi Tyamara, a speedy recovery.

It's been four weeks since Lundi has been admitted at a Johannesburg health facility as he fights off stomach TB and a liver condition.

President Zuma has urged South Africans to keep Mr Tyamara and his family in their thoughts and prayers.

In an official statement on Wednesday, the family thanked South Africans for their continued support: "We ask his fans, supporters, followers, well-wishers and the general public to keep praying for his healing as his condition remains worryingly critical. As believers we know that through God's intervention he will overcome these illnesses."

