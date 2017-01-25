25 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: President Zuma Wishes Gospel Star Lundi a Speedy Recovery

Tagged:

Related Topics

President Jacob Zuma has wished South African gospel music star, Mr Lundi Tyamara, a speedy recovery.

It's been four weeks since Lundi has been admitted at a Johannesburg health facility as he fights off stomach TB and a liver condition.

President Zuma has urged South Africans to keep Mr Tyamara and his family in their thoughts and prayers.

In an official statement on Wednesday, the family thanked South Africans for their continued support: "We ask his fans, supporters, followers, well-wishers and the general public to keep praying for his healing as his condition remains worryingly critical. As believers we know that through God's intervention he will overcome these illnesses."

Source: TheJuice

South Africa

Alleged ANC Covert Elections Campaign 'All Lies'

Activist and entrepreneur Shaka Sisulu has dismissed the accusation that he was at the centre of an alleged R50m covert… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.