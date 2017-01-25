25 January 2017

Ghana Star (Accra)

Ghana: Timbilla Fired Over 2015 Recruitment Scam

By Buzzghana Online

After two years of investigations into the 2015 recruitment scam, the former Director General in-charge of Human Resource at the Ghana Police Service, COP Patrick Timbilla has been fired.

The former senior Police officer was interdicted following his alleged role in one of the biggest Police recruitment scams in January 2015.

Timbilla was subsequently placed under house arrest after he was implicated by some of the victims of the recruitment fraud.

Hundred of prospective recruits turned up at various Police training schools across the country only to discover that their letters of admission were fake.

