Ghana: Group Lauds Govt Over Sanitation Ministry

Two think tanks, Coalition of NGOs in Water and Sanitation (CONIWAS) and IRC have commended His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the establishment of a Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources but urge funding prioritization.

It will be recalled that while presenting the second batch of 12-ministerial appointees on Wednesday, January 11, 2017, the President announced the new Ministry - Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources and named Hon. Joseph Kofi Adda, a Member of Parliament for Navrongo as the minister designate.

In separate press releases from both organizations, the government was applauded for creating a ministry that was dedicated to sanitation and water resources.

Vida Duti, Ghana Country Director for IRC, in a press release said "the creation of the Ministry therefore will go a long way towards achieving much of the developmental targets of the country if given the needed attention and financial prioritization it deserves."

CONIWAS indicated that some factors contributing to low performance in the Water and Sanitation sector was weak coordination since responsibilities for water and sanitation were dispersed over different Ministries.

They also believe that "once all the water and sanitation agencies and their partners begin to operate under one Ministry, policies and strategies will be better aligned owned, and easier to implement and monitor.

Both groups have faith that the creation of the ministry display Ghana's commitment to fulfilling 2030 Sustainable Development Goal (SDG-6) - "Ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all."

