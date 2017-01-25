Ghana: Odekro Apologises to Adwoa Safo Over Worst MP Rank

Civil organization, Odekro has apologised to Deputy Majority Leader Adwoa Safo for naming her as one of the worst performing legislators in the Sixth Parliament.

In a report launched on Tuesday Ms Safo was listed among some 49 others who made no contribution in Parliament during its four-year tenure.

She was named together with former Interior Minister and Navrongo Central MP Mark Woyongo and Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong.

In a post on its Facebook Page on Wednesday, Odekro said it erred in including the Dome Kwabenya MP on the list.

The post said "We want to acknowledge that we erred in the graphic representation of Madam Adwoa Safo's performance in the Sixth Parliament as captured in our fact sheet and thus, we render an unqualified apology to her.

"For the avoidance of doubt, Madam Adwoa Safo ranked 58th in the Sixth Parliament with a contribution score of 52.02/60 and an attendance score of

The organization said it made Ms Safo's score publicly available on its Facebook page as at December 6, 2016.

It added that all scorecards in the fact sheet should be disregarded and reference should rather be made to the scoreboards published online.

Director of Monitoring and Evaluation of the group Kinna Likimani apologized to the MP for Dome Kwabenya for giving her a wrong score.

She added that "Adwoa Safo is the highest ranked woman in Parliament. We apologise for the error," she added.