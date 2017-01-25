25 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Man Charged With Murder After Shooting Alleged Liquor Thief

A man from Willowvale has been arrested and charged with murder after gunning down an alleged liquor thief who tried to outrun residents trying to catch him.

Police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said the alleged thief had been seen stealing liquor from a car parked near a supermarket in Willowvale at around 13:00 on Tuesday afternoon.

Manatha said the man had then been chased by community members who had seen him stealing the alcohol and had fled towards the Willowvale informal settlement.

"When he saw that he was about to be caught, he drew his knife and advanced on the members of the community. The suspect, who was in the front, drew his firearm and opened fire," said Manatha.

Manatha said the alleged thief had been hit in the upper body and died instantly.

He said the man's name could not yet be released as some of his family members had not yet been informed of his murder.

Manatha said the man who had shot the alleged thief handed himself over to the Willowvale police.

He also handed over his firearm, which was found to be licensed.

Manatha said the man had been charged with murder and will appear in the Willowvale Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Source: News24

South Africa

