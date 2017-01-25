25 January 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Committee Set Up for Gambian Returnees

Adama Barrow Sworn in as New President.
By Mahamadou Camara

An executive committee has been set up to coordinate and manage the safe transportation of Gambian returnees from Senegal.

The Coalition Reconciliation Council Committee was formed to tackle the challenges involved in the transportation of the returnees at border posts such as Giboro, Darsilami, Karang and Kartong.

The head of the committee, Ousman Sillah, said they set up the committee to help coordinate the efforts of all stakeholders like GTSC, Red Cross, Fire service, NDMA, etc., in facilitating the transportation of the Gambian returnees in order to avoid wastage of resources and keep records of them.

As public institutions are ordered to help in the safe return of Gambian refugees, this committee would ensure the organisation, management and coordination of the resources from charitable organisations or philantropists to reach out to the needs of Gambian retunees in cash or kind.

The committee can be reached on 9953212.

