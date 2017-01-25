25 January 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Ebrima Jawara Abuse of Office Charge Dropped

By Cherno Omar Bobb

According to reliable sources, the Gambia Police Force yesterday dropped a single charge of abuse of office levied against Ebrima Jawara, former permanent secretary at the Office of the President.

It would be recalled that this paper reported that on 21 December 2015, Mr Jawara was arrested, charged with abuse of office and detained overnight at the Banjul police headquarters.

He was released on police bail on 22 December 2015.

Ebrima Jawara, son of former President Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara, was alleged to have abused his office, by recommending a police officer to be a member of a committee that was set up under the Office of the President, tasked with monitoring and coordinating the Ministry of Agriculture projects, without consulting the Inspector General of Police.

The case never proceeded to court. However, Mr Jawara was on police bail until yesterday when the charge was dropped.

Currently, he is being tried at the high court in Banjul on nineteen (19) counts, including abuse of office and economic crime.

He is also facing another charge of punishment for malicious injuries at the Banjul Magistrates' Court.

Mr Jawara was the coordinator of the Central Projects Coordinating Unit overseeing donor-funded projects under the Ministry of Agriculture, and also permanent secretary at the Ministry of Agriculture.

