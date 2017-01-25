25 January 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Babangida Disagrees With Iheanacho's Father On Man City Future

Photo: Manchester City
Kelechi Iheanacho.
By Mansur Abubakar

Former Super Eagles star Tijjani Babangida says it's important for Manchester City's Kelechi Iheanacho to have a chat with manager Pep Guardiola regarding his future as the arrival of Gabriel Jesus further pecks the Nigerian down the 'attacking' ladder.

The 2013 FIFA U-17 World Cup winner, who struck in the 3-0 victory at Hull City on Boxing Day to improve on his 12 goals in 38 Premier League games hasn't featured for the Citizens in the last two games and Jesus' arrival has become a major source of concern for Nigerians considering he is at the forefront of Eagles bid for the Russia 2018 Mundial ticket.

Babangida believes a loan deal will fit the player perfectly as he's in the right position to bounce back to the team with a view to making a big impact next season or a season after, citing his age bracket as 'very good'.

"What I'll advise Kelechi to do at this time is to sit down with Guardiola to iron out his future because as people rightly pointed out, the arrival of Gabriel Jesus pushes him further out of the team. Honestly I feel a loan deal will fit him perfectly, he needs more playing time more than anything at this time and he'll return better equipped for City," the former Ajax player told Daily Trust in a chat.

Babangida's remark is in stark contrast with Iheanacho's father's position on the issue, as Mr. James Iheanacho insists his son will not be seeking a move as he is still a valuable member of the City senior squad.

He said: "Kelechi is happy to stay and fight for his place", putting paid to talks of a potential switch elsewhere.

"Automatically Kelechi is not going on loan because his name is not among the players leaving," James Iheanacho told allnigeriasoccer.com in a chat on Monday.

