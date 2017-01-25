25 January 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Monarch Boosts 3SC Support Against MFM

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Dele Ogunyemi

Ibadan — Ahead of today's Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) week 4 match between host Shooting Stars Football Club of Ibadan and visiting Mountain of Fire FC of Lagos after futile expedition to Akure and Kano, a royal father, Oba Olatunde Oginni has pledged to provide 200 entry tickets for fans to help boost the club's support.

The Traditional ruler of Odogbo-Ijesa, who watched Shooting Stars demolished Lobi Stars in its first home game played on Sunday 15th at the Lekan Salami Sports Complex, was impressed by the turnout of fans and decided to lure more fans to the stands by providing free 200 entry tickets for popular-side.

The monarch, who also donated free bottled water which was customized with Shooting Stars colour and logo for people at the VIP stand during the first home game, expressed his desire to support the team in any area the management wants to make the traditional club self-sustaining.

"I might be from Ijesaland, but Shooting Stars are an institution representing the movement of Yoruba race. It's not just an ordinary football club as some people are seeing it. So we should rally round the team now as it has embarked on the drive to attain financial independence, as it is obvious that the state government cannot solely shoulder its financial responsibilities.

"I'm an industrialist and local manufacturer, so I'm willing to be producing the water for the club at a reasonable rate to sell and generate funds to the covers of the club, Shooting Stars is a popular and acceptable brand so that popularity should be gainfully utilized by its management to generates income through different merchandizes", the owner of the Ibadan based Flogin Waters noted," Oba Oginni noted.

Nigeria

Suicide Bombers Attack Maiduguri

At least three persons were confirmed dead in two separate suicide bomb attacks that occurred in Maiduguri on Wednesday… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.