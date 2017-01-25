Nigeria: Monarch Boosts 3SC Support Against MFM

Ibadan — Ahead of today's Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) week 4 match between host Shooting Stars Football Club of Ibadan and visiting Mountain of Fire FC of Lagos after futile expedition to Akure and Kano, a royal father, Oba Olatunde Oginni has pledged to provide 200 entry tickets for fans to help boost the club's support.

The Traditional ruler of Odogbo-Ijesa, who watched Shooting Stars demolished Lobi Stars in its first home game played on Sunday 15th at the Lekan Salami Sports Complex, was impressed by the turnout of fans and decided to lure more fans to the stands by providing free 200 entry tickets for popular-side.

The monarch, who also donated free bottled water which was customized with Shooting Stars colour and logo for people at the VIP stand during the first home game, expressed his desire to support the team in any area the management wants to make the traditional club self-sustaining.

"I might be from Ijesaland, but Shooting Stars are an institution representing the movement of Yoruba race. It's not just an ordinary football club as some people are seeing it. So we should rally round the team now as it has embarked on the drive to attain financial independence, as it is obvious that the state government cannot solely shoulder its financial responsibilities.

"I'm an industrialist and local manufacturer, so I'm willing to be producing the water for the club at a reasonable rate to sell and generate funds to the covers of the club, Shooting Stars is a popular and acceptable brand so that popularity should be gainfully utilized by its management to generates income through different merchandizes", the owner of the Ibadan based Flogin Waters noted," Oba Oginni noted.