South Africa: Committee Places Candidates' CV's On Parliamentary Website

Parliament, Tuesday 24 January 2017 - The Ad Hoc Committee on the Filling of Vacancies in the Commission for Gender Equality has placed the curricula vitae (CVs) of 46 candidates who applied to be considered for membership of the board of the Commission for Gender Equality on the parliamentary website.
This decision was taken to foster and enable a culture of openness and public scrutiny when appointing board members. The decision also forms part and promotes Parliament's strategic imperative to encourage public participation in its work.
Adv Masilela Ernel
Adv Sepala Mogale Nthabiseng
Mr Dikgale Sipho
Mr Dumpies Karel
Mr Fefeza Zoyisile
Mr Gordon Neville
Mr Kave Ntsokolo
Mr Komane Joseph
Mr Lesejane Tlhabetsi
Mr Mabilo Josias
Mr Makhweyane Themba
Mr Mankoane Japhta
Mr Mthembu Sethembiso
Mr Nyembezi Nkosikhulule
Mr Pheto Lefa
Mr Phumlani Swaartbooi
Mr Rakolote Sediko
Mr Saber Ahmed Jazbhay
Mr Sedres Ricardo
Mr Tshabalala Themblihle
Ms Abro Susan
Ms Bibi Khan Suraya
Ms Botha Revona
Ms Da Costa Basjan Dianna
Ms Dlamini Nomfundo
Ms Kabanyane Gcwalisile
Ms Khutoane Salome
Ms Mabasa Diana
Ms Magome Kgobati
Ms Mashinini Nonceba
Ms Masipa Makgoshi
Ms_Mathebula_Tamara
Ms Mathobela Sefularo
Ms Mbolekwa Bulelwa
Ms Mfulo Thandiwe
Ms Mothapo Sylvia
Ms Muller Martha
Ms Muthien Bernedette
Ms Mzimela Sandlesihle
Ms Nemaorani Thandiwe
Ms Nsibande Nondumiso
Ms Ratsoenyane Lerato
Ms Thabethe Bhekisisa
Ms Van Der Merwe Theresa
Prof Meyersfield Bonita