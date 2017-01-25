25 January 2017

Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)

South Africa: Committee Places Candidates' CV's On Parliamentary Website

Tagged:

Related Topics

document By Prof Phedla Thidziambi

Parliament, Tuesday 24 January 2017 - The Ad Hoc Committee on the Filling of Vacancies in the Commission for Gender Equality has placed the curricula vitae (CVs) of 46 candidates who applied to be considered for membership of the board of the Commission for Gender Equality on the parliamentary website.

This decision was taken to foster and enable a culture of openness and public scrutiny when appointing board members. The decision also forms part and promotes Parliament's strategic imperative to encourage public participation in its work.

Adv Masilela Ernel

Adv Sepala Mogale Nthabiseng

Mr Dikgale Sipho

Mr Dumpies Karel

Mr Fefeza Zoyisile

Mr Gordon Neville

Mr Kave Ntsokolo

Mr Komane Joseph

Mr Lesejane Tlhabetsi

Mr Mabilo Josias

Mr Makhweyane Themba

Mr Mankoane Japhta

Mr Mthembu Sethembiso

Mr Nyembezi Nkosikhulule

Mr Pheto Lefa

Mr Phumlani Swaartbooi

Mr Rakolote Sediko

Mr Saber Ahmed Jazbhay

Mr Sedres Ricardo

Mr Tshabalala Themblihle

Ms Abro Susan

Ms Bibi Khan Suraya

Ms Botha Revona

Ms Da Costa Basjan Dianna

Ms Dlamini Nomfundo

Ms Kabanyane Gcwalisile

Ms Khutoane Salome

Ms Mabasa Diana

Ms Magome Kgobati

Ms Mashinini Nonceba

Ms Masipa Makgoshi

Ms_Mathebula_Tamara

Ms Mathobela Sefularo

Ms Mbolekwa Bulelwa

Ms Mfulo Thandiwe

Ms Mothapo Sylvia

Ms Muller Martha

Ms Muthien Bernedette

Ms Mzimela Sandlesihle

Ms Nemaorani Thandiwe

Ms Nsibande Nondumiso

Ms Ratsoenyane Lerato

Ms Thabethe Bhekisisa

Ms Van Der Merwe Theresa

Prof Meyersfield Bonita

South Africa

Alleged ANC Covert Elections Campaign 'All Lies'

Activist and entrepreneur Shaka Sisulu has dismissed the accusation that he was at the centre of an alleged R50m covert… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.