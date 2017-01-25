South Africa: Committee Places Candidates' CV's On Parliamentary Website

Activist and entrepreneur Shaka Sisulu has dismissed the accusation that he was at the centre of an alleged R50m covert… Read more »

This decision was taken to foster and enable a culture of openness and public scrutiny when appointing board members. The decision also forms part and promotes Parliament's strategic imperative to encourage public participation in its work.

Parliament, Tuesday 24 January 2017 - The Ad Hoc Committee on the Filling of Vacancies in the Commission for Gender Equality has placed the curricula vitae (CVs) of 46 candidates who applied to be considered for membership of the board of the Commission for Gender Equality on the parliamentary website.

Copyright © 2017 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.