South Africa: Let's Talk Terms - Can We Learn a Lesson From George Washington?

analysis

Would the South African government function better if presidents were limited to one term - perhaps six years long?

The United States's first president, George Washington, considered the greatest man ever to prowl the corridors of political power in the US, surprised many when he chose not to run for a third term despite being revered as a pioneer who laid a foundation of an experimental democracy such that had not been witnessed in human history. He thought there were enough talented people to lead the country besides himself.

His act resulted in the development of this unwritten rule in the United States that if any subsequent president wanted to run for a third term, he/she must think he/she is greater than George Washington. And no one dared. That unwritten rule would govern the United States for almost two centuries, with only Franklin D Roosevelt, outstanding by any other measure, to run and win four terms.

Eventually, the US constitution would be amended to make the two-term limit a constitutional mandate. Some went even further and said the ghost of George Washington might have put a curse on any president who sought a second term.

It may be commonensical now...