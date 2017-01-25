Nigeria: EU Urges Govt to Release Zakzaky

The European Union delegation to Nigeria has expressed worry over continued detention of leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky without trial.

The union, in a statement, urged the Federal Government to release Zakzaky in accordance with ruling of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

"The EU Heads of Mission note that the decision by a Federal High Court in Abuja ordering Zakzaky's immediate release from custody by the State Security Service has not been enforced.

"The EU underlines the universality of fundamental human rights, which includes the right to a fair trial and freedom from arbitrary detention. We find it worrying that Zakzaky has been detained for more than a year without having been brought to Justice.

"We therefore urge the Nigerian authorities to ensure Zakzaky is released in accordance with the ruling of the court or is charged formally in accordance with Nigerian law and faces an impartial and balanced trial without further delay," the statement said.

The EU said it is important that the findings made by all past or ongoing investigations into the violence that occurred in Zaria in December 2015 are published.