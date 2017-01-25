South Africa: Black Ops, Paid Twitter, Fake News - a Real Threat to SA's Democracy

analysis

Even with the alleged R50-million the ANC was prepared to pump into an "off the books" campaign aimed at rustling up support for the beleaguered ruling party, coupled with the creation of crude propaganda seeking to discredit opposition parties, the ANC still lost three key metros in last year's local government election. That's the problem with political patronage. Paying people to do your dirty work usually attracts incompetents. It is also illegal and criminal. By MARIANNE THAMM.

That the once proud 105-year-old ANC has had to sink this low to whip up electoral support in democratic South Africa is a tragedy. But this is what has become of the continent's oldest liberation movement under the leadership of Jacob Zuma and those who benefit from close proximity to his power and patronage in these dangerous, desperate days.

There was a time when people would have willingly canvassed, worked for and put up posters for the ANC. Now, in some regions, if the party doesn't offer some financial incentive to volunteers, little gets done.

That's the problem with patronage politics which are always devoid of public commitment and scoured of any ideological anchor; everything's up for sale - your vote, your allegiance,...