South Africa: Schools Educational Programme On Parliament and State of the Nation Address

Parliament, Wednesday 25 January 2017 - Parliament is scheduled to run an educational programme on the State of the Nation Address and the role and functions of Parliament at 14 high schools in Cape Town's Metro South area from next Monday.

The programme at the 14 schools will cover the composition and function of Parliament, what the State of the Nation is about, how it relates to the budget cycle, oversight and how the public can participate in the address.

Schools in the programme are:

30 January - Spine Road (8.30 - 9.30) and Glendale (11.00 - 12.00)

31 January - Tafelsig (8.30 - 9.30) and Beacon Hill (11.00 - 12.00)

1 February - Zeekoeivlei (8.30 - 9.30) and Fairmount (11.00 - 12.00)

2 February - Westridge (8.30 - 9.30) and Cedar (11.00 - 12.00)

3. February - Sibelius (8.30 - 9.30) and Wynberg Senior Secondary (11.00 - 12.00)

6 February - Sophumelela Secondary (8.30 - 9.30) and Zisukhanyo Secondary (11.00 - 12.00)

7 February - Oval North (8.30 - 9.30) and Aloe (11.00 - 12.00)

Media wanting to cover the programme should contact Mlindi Mpindi on 021 403 2340, 081 716 7329 or mmpindi@parliament.gov.za by 16.00 on Friday 27 January.