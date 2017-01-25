South Africa: Missions Abroad Must Bring Return On Investment, Says Committee

document

The Members of the Portfolio Committee on International Relations and Cooperation have asked that the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) works hard to ensure that the missions South Africa has abroad bring benefits to the country.

The Committee, sitting in Pretoria, received briefings from the Department on second quarter performance and financial reports. The Committee heard that most missions are in Africa and that maximum investment returns are being generated, particularly from the Southern African Development Community region.

"This is as a result of proximity. The number of missions is justified in this sense. We are doing a lot of trade with the Southern African region and we want to access the markets on the continent, as there are trade opportunities that could be enhanced," a Dirco representative told the Committee.

Committee Member Mr Terror Lekota shared his view that Dirco was opening missions in countries where South Africa did not have investments. "This is tax-payer's money. Do we do an assessment as the department as to whether the country will be able to make returns on investments?" Mr Lekota asked.

He called on officials to advise political principals on decisions as they relate to opening new missions. "You are not the ones who take decisions to establish missions, but once the decision is made, you are duty bound to advise your principals that the investment could be maintained in a smaller mission, rather than a bloated deployment. It is your task to do so. You are also tax payers," he said.

The Chairperson of the Committee, Mr Siphosezwe Masango, agreed saying that national interest should be an important consideration when opening new missions. "Opening new missions should be about maximising benefit for South Africans. It is good that we have these missions abroad, but the trade returns should be increased," Mr Masango said.

He said Dirco should engage sister departments, such as Economic Development and Trade and Industry when negotiating trade deals.