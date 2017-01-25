South Africa: Uncle and Father Sentenced for Rape

press release

Last week Pinetown Regional court convicted and sentenced a 21-year-old uncle to 21 years imprisonment for raping his six-year-old niece. On 27 May 2016, the victim was at her home in Hammarsdale sleeping when her uncle came to her room, undress and raped her. The matter was reported to Hammarsdale SAPS and the docket was transferred to Pinetown FCS Unit for further investigation. The accused was arrested and made several court appearances before he was convicted and sentenced.

In another incident a father was sentenced to ten years imprisonment by the Pinetown Regional Court for raping his 19-year-old daughter. On 11 June 2014, at about 18:00, the victim went to meet with her father who was going to take her to his place of residence as she wanted to visit him. They then proceeded to KwaNyuswa where he resides. Upon their arrival at the father's house where repeatedly raped his 19-year-old daughter. She informed her grandmother and a case was opened at Hillcrest police station. The docket was transferred to Pinetown FCS Unit for further investigation and the accused was arrested for rape. He made several court appearances the Pinetown Regional Court convicted until he was convicted.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa commended the Pinetown FCS Unit detectives for their sterling investigative work that resulted in securing these harsh sentences. "We hope the harsh sentences will send a strong message to other criminals who abuse children and women instead of protecting them," he said.