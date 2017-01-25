South Africa: SABC Inquiry - Chief Whips' Forum Gets Involved

24 January 2017

Parliament's inquiry into the troubled SABC is heading for a political bunfight on Thursday over whether to recommend President Jacob Zuma fire Communications Minister Faith Muthambi, or whether he should take "corrective action" against her. To date the inquiry's MPs have largely set aside political grandstanding to focus on stopping the deterioration at the public broadcaster. Not so the parliamentary communication committee, where political sensitivities were fore of mind. By MARIANNE MERTEN.

On Tuesday MPs from across the party-political spectrum on the parliamentary communications committee agreed to involve Parliament's chief whips' forum, a consultative structure without decision-making powers, in the selection of the five interim SABC board members.

The two committees' actions are intricately linked. The communications committee must appoint the interim SABC board of at least five members to serve for a maximum of six months and, ultimately, the permanent board. The SABC inquiry ad hoc committee's hard-hitting draft recommendations centre on this interim board among other things to investigate financial mismanagement involving R5.1-billion irregular expenditure with a view to recoup misspent money, probe governance failures leading to the restoration of good governance, and take concrete steps to ensure editorial independence in the public interest.

