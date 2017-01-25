25 January 2017

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: Volleyball - Western Area North Shines in Opener

Team Western Area and Northern region get-off a flying start in the opening ceremony of this year's Sierra Leone Volleyball Association (SLVA) inter-regional beach and indoor volleyball championship.

The much talked about tournament commenced with a bang for the Western Area team one and two, who had an easy win over their Southern opponent.

Francess Lanssana and Fatamata Binta Bah matched to a two straight set wins; 21-4, 21-8 over Southern Regions duo; Kula Soybandi and Umunatu Turay in the clash of team two, while Western Area team one pair; Muna Fofonah and Zaniab Kamara had to work harder in securing a 3-1 win over Bernadette Fofonah and Bilkisu Conteh.

Fofonah and Kamara secured 21--14 win in the first set but their Southern Region opponents, Bernadette & Conteh, took the second set 21-19 to force the match for a best of 15, which was won by the host team; 15-4.

The other female contest of the day saw a total dominance from quartet of the Eastern Region as team two pair; Lilian G Nguajah and Mariam Koroma had an easily 2-0 (21-18, 21-6) victory against Aminata Bangura and Zainab Dainkeh of Northern Region.

It was the same story for the other pairs as Jammie Sow and Iye K Kaira followed their teammates with 21-6-21-18 win over Zainab Kamara and Nasu Bundor of the North.

The story was different in the male category as it was a Western Area and Northern Region dominance. The tournament host and favourites; Abubakar Kamara and Ishmeal Bangura, worked-over their Southern Region duo; Momoh Janjua and Essomba Wills 21-11, 21-9. Like their team one, the Western Area team two also registered 21-10, 21-18 against Southern team two.

In the other battle of the day, both teams from the Northern Region also overpowered their Eastern Region counterpart 21-7, 21-14 and 21-11, 21-3.

