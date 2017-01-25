25 January 2017

Concord Times (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: Sesay Extends OPS Dea

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sahr Morris Jnr

Sierra Leone midfielder will continue to pull on the colours of Finnish third-tier (Kakkonen) league side, Oulun Palloseura Jalkapallo (OPS) after putting pen to paper on a new deal.

The Sierra Leone international confirmed signing a new one-year deal with the OPS club that will keep him until the end of the 2017 league season.

According to the striker cum midfielder, his new deal will officially start on the 28 January, 2017 and that he would be playing in the second-tier league Ykkönen.

Despite the Oulu-based club promotion bid was dealt with by a major blow following a shocking home defeat to FC Honka last season, Sesay's side has been given a huge boost to compete in the second-tier this season, following the withdrawal of PK-35 Vantaa.

"I am very much pleased with the new deal and I'm now looking forward to playing in second-tier which I'm sure is going to be exciting but tough," Sesay said.

King Buduski as he is fondly called, scored 14 goals in 19 appearances for Oulun Palloseura Jalkapallo in the Finish third-tier league last season.

Sierra Leone

10,000 Pupils, 500 Teachers to Benefit From EU Supported Project

In a bid to achieve universal primary education by strengthening education system management in Bonthe district, the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Concord Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.