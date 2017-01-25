Sierra Leone: Sesay Extends OPS Dea

Sierra Leone midfielder will continue to pull on the colours of Finnish third-tier (Kakkonen) league side, Oulun Palloseura Jalkapallo (OPS) after putting pen to paper on a new deal.

The Sierra Leone international confirmed signing a new one-year deal with the OPS club that will keep him until the end of the 2017 league season.

According to the striker cum midfielder, his new deal will officially start on the 28 January, 2017 and that he would be playing in the second-tier league Ykkönen.

Despite the Oulu-based club promotion bid was dealt with by a major blow following a shocking home defeat to FC Honka last season, Sesay's side has been given a huge boost to compete in the second-tier this season, following the withdrawal of PK-35 Vantaa.

"I am very much pleased with the new deal and I'm now looking forward to playing in second-tier which I'm sure is going to be exciting but tough," Sesay said.

King Buduski as he is fondly called, scored 14 goals in 19 appearances for Oulun Palloseura Jalkapallo in the Finish third-tier league last season.