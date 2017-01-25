Sierra Leone: Parliament Approves Dr. Nemata Majeks - Walker, Four Others

Members of parliament of the Appointment and Public Service Committee yesterday approved Dr. Mrs. Nemata Majeks-Walker as Chairperson of the Teaching Hospital Complex Administration board, Lawyer Sulaiman Kabba Koroma as Chairman of the National Commission for Privatization (NCP),as well as three others to serve in different capacities.

Dr. Mrs. Majeks-Walker has been a consultant and facilitator/trainer with work experience in gender, leadership, advocacy and politics since 1999. Her experience is also backed by a wealth of international work experience in many African countries, Asia and the United States respectively.

Prior to her appointment, Dr. Majeks-Walker was a freelance international consultant, manager, coordinator and fundraiser of the building project of the 50/50 Gender and Women's Leadership Training Institute and also other women's empowerment project.

Responding to questions by members of the committee on her new job, Dr. Mrs. Majeks-Walker said "my role is extremely important because of the state of our hospitals and health-care centres across the country. I have turned down many calls to serve in different capacities but accepted this one because of the great passion I have for our health-care system. It is very important that we encourage our doctors and other health specialists to remain in the country.

She stated that 'for far too long,' the nation has been suffering 'severe brain-drain' and that doctors and other health specialists have always seized the opportunity of overseas training apparently for greener pastures.

"Now that we are in the process of establishing Post-graduate colleges of health specialties in our country, we should be able to maintain standards that are commensurate to the health facilities of other countries in the world. The health-care delivery in this country needs to be improved," she stated.

In her contribution, SLPP's Hon. Helen Kuyembeh, said the health system in the country needed to be improved. She expressed optimism in the healthcare system in the country.

"We should know where we are coming from and therefore we should know where exactly we are going. We are looking forward for your intervention and achievement in the health system".

On her part, the APC lawmaker, Hon. Rosaline J. Smith said it was because of the inspiration of Dr. Majeks-Walker that many sierra Leonean women were in parliament, noting that her words of encouragement to move from the kitchens was a plausible one.

The other nominees included Dr. Zubairu Kalokoh- Chairman of the Electricity and Water Regulatory Commission, Sidi Alieu Bakarr and Arne Birger Johansen as Board members of Electricity Distribution and supply Authority (EDSA)