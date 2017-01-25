Akime George is a self made man and astute politician who grew up from the ranks having occupied several positions in the CPDM administration. He started politics as early as 1985 when he was elected cell president for Grand Meme. He was elected Development Officer for the YCPDM and later on president of Makata branch in Kumba when Nguti was still under Meme Division. He served as section secretary from 2007 to 2015 before being elected section president. He is also a councillor for Nguti and took part in every decision making process that led to the construction of a modern council building and grandstand in addition to other developmental projects in the area. Besides politics, Akime George is a contractor specialised in the construction of schools and supply of equipment notably at GHS Kumba. Though inheriting two houses in Nguti from his father, George Akime has embarked on the construction of a modern home for himself so as to help beautify Nguti town. Disappointed with the slow pace of development under the banner of the development association, 'Elati Bebum', Akime George decided to go solo setting up a youth association known as Bebum Progressive and Development Group to whom he has distributed over 20.000 seedlings of cocoa as a way of fighting unemployment in the area. Akime preaches by example and has opened a large cocoa farm on a surface area of 11 hectares. His next project is to introduce livestock production which is wanting in the area as a means of combating illegal hunting and poaching. Akime is a man of the people who maintains close contact with the grassroots. Reason he has never lost an election. Akime, who says he hates dishonesty and back stabbing in politics, says his ambition is to leave a name to posterity. He aims to construct and equip a CPDM party secretariat as well as a hall before leaving office.
Cameroon: Nguti - Akime George: Building for Posterity
Cameroon
The former Presidential Adviser on National Assembly Matters, Senator Florence Ita Giwa, has applauded the recent visit… Read more »
Copyright © 2017 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.