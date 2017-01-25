Cameroon: Nguti - Tong George Enow: 'Electricity Is Our Major Challenge'

interview

Can you present a vivid picture of your administrative unit?

Nguti council was created in 1967 but it went operational in 1968. It is made up of four broad ethnic groups. You have the Balungs, the Mbos, the Bassossis and the Bakossis. It is believed that they have a common origin from Ngueme-ngwe. It has a surface area of 1,444sq. kilometers with a population of about 67,218 inhabitants and we have about 54 villages.

What have you been doing to address the developmental needs of your people since taking over office?

I was a municipal councilor in the last regime before becoming mayor. I was the first deputy mayor of the council and therefore involved in the decision making. So when I took over I continued implementing what we had initiated already. The first challenge I had was that of electricity in the town of Nguti. We installed electricity but unfortunately for us people could not pay and to run a generator is very expensive. We used to spend about FCFA 800,000 for fuel and what we got from the subscribers was just about FCFA 400,000. So it was not fruitful for us to run it and that is why it ended. We have been able also to construct a number of culverts especially in Nguti and Manyemen towns. We graded the streets of Nguti and Manyemen. We made about 300 desks which we distributed to schools like in Talangaye, Ayong and Badung. We have equipped the council building with ultra modern equipment. We also put in place an internal telecommunication system to facilitate communication among the workers. We have completed the construction of a slaughter house in Nguti and a hangar market at Manyemen and Ntale. We have also constructed some classrooms for some primary and nursery schools and toilets in a good number of villages. We also supply drugs and beds to a number of health centres. We have also constructed a beautiful grand stand, a bridge at Nkappa and rehabilitated the water project in Manyemen and Bambe. There is an ongoing water project for the people of Baboumbok, Tinte and Mbeta. We have also improved on the livelihood of the workers of the council by paying salaries regularly through the banks and ensuring them. We also work on roads like the Nguti-Ntale road, Diongo and Ebanga.

What are the development challenges and plan of action for 2017?

Our challenges are enormous and one of the greatest challenges we have is that of electricity. We are working with the Sustainable Energy Link. We decided to work with them because we discovered that to bring lights from Kumba, Mamfe or Djote, it would be one phase. Since the government has decided to liberalize the energy sector, we decided to work with the Sustainable Energy Link. They have carried out a study at river Mbie in Ntale and realized the dam could furnish electricity right down to Konye. The waterfall itself is a great tourist site. I received the last team which came for prospection towards the construction of a dam on the 16th of November 2016. The second challenge we have is the high demand for classes from schools in Tinte, Ayong, Tamoungwa, Babenssi, Nguti, and Manyemen and so on. The demand for classes also goes with the demand for desks with the increase in population. We also have the rehabilitation of roads especially in the Mbo hinterland which has become a real headache for me. We also have the construction of a guest house because our resources are very limited. So the guests will be able to generate some income for us especially with the tarring of the Kumba-Mamfe road. We expect to receive tourists to the Banyang-Mbo sanctuary or the Mbie waterfall. We also intend to buy a tipper. The old tipper we have could give us two million francs each month from transporting sand.