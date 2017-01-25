Cameroon: Eiforces - Priority to Become UN Excellence Centre

The International School for Security Forces (EIFORCES) had its 2017 budgetary session in Yaounde on January 24, 2017.

The International School for Security Forces (EIFORCES) plans to get to the position of the United Nations Excellence Centre for the training of peacekeepers beginning this year 2017. This is the main objective of the school disclosed to the press on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 by its Deputy Director General, Police Commissioner Cécile Oyono. She spoke to journalists after the EIFORCES budgetary session for the 2017 financial year. Cécile Oyono said in 2016, the UN certified training in the school and the ambition this year is to let the school be certified as the Excellence Centre of the UN. This is because the vision of the school is to be a key actor in training UN peacekeepers. The Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence, Joseph Beti Assomo who is chairperson of the board of EIFORCES presided at the in-camera budgetary session that held at the Yaounde Mont Fébé Hotel. The board adopted a budget of FCFA 3,851,288,950. Chairing the opening ceremony of the session, Beti Assomo cited rich activities and programmes carried out in 2016 that enabled EIFORCES to reaffirm its prominent position at the national and international levels. He said the session was dedicated to the adoption of a performance programme for 2017. In all, he called on officials to consolidate the achievements so far recorded, work hard to face challenges and project the school to greater prominence.