Cameroon: Nguti - Handerson Queton Kongeh: "Kumba-Mamfe Road Will Enhance Development"

interview

Can you present to us the administrative unit under your command?

Nguti sub division was created in 1967 by presidential decree. It is made up of 54 different villages classified in three main categories. We have the villages that are by the road side, that is the itinerary coming from Kumba on both sides of the road. There are those we consider as semi hinterlands where accessibility through the roads are always seasonal. We have the hinterlands. We call them the hinterlands because of the difficult accessibility. The population of the Sub Division is about 60,000 people within a surface area of about 1,444km square. There are nine clans in Nguti Sub Division. We also have a good number of non indigenes living in the read.

What are the main economic activities of the people?

The main economic activity is agriculture. Much of the population are engaged either in food or cash crop production like cocoa principally. We have palm nuts exploitation also. We have crops which are very common like cassava, plantains, and cocoyams as basic foodstuffs. Some persons are engaged also in wood exploitation in a private capacity for those who are authorised. We also have some economic enterprises like WIGMA which is a major wood processing unit based in Nguti. Still from the agricultural perspective, we have the sustainable oil company of Cameroon which received an authorisation in 2008 to exploit 13,000 hectares of land. They are also very active in oil palm plantation and exploitation. There are other minor economic activities like commerce, fishing, and hunting.

What are the main development challenges that you face in this area?

When a road passes development follows. Much of the Sub Division is enclaved especially the Mbo hinterlands or the upper Nkongho villages. They are landlocked yet they have enormous economic potentials. They produce cocoa but evacuating it to the market during the harvest season is usually very difficult. We are grateful that with the ongoing tarring of the Kumba-Mamfe road and since the main road to Nguti is from Kumba, the tarred road will facilitate mobility of persons and goods. Apart from roads, we also think that there is need for the farmers to improve on the quality of their produce especially cocoa and coffee. We need pesticides and wish farmers constitute themselves into cooperatives. Energy in the Sub Division is also a very big challenge. In the entire Sub Division, the only village which is electrified is Diongo where they are linked from the national grid since 2016. Apart from that, in the other villages the households just manage with a generator or solar. We are optimistic because there are projects in the pipeline especially that of harnessing certain mini hydro dams.

What has the council been doing to address some of these developmental needs?

For almost three and a half years that I have spent in Nguti, the council drew out a council development plan which is a three-year projects. The council has been involved in opening rural roads, building bridges with wood to see that the community goes ahead with its economic activities. In collaboration with PNDP, the council has been carrying projects for the community in the social and economic domains.