Cameroon: Bamenda - Michael Bibi Is Auxiliary Bishop

Pope Francis has appointed Rev Fr. Michael Miabesue Bibi as the Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Bamenda. The clock stroke 12 noon, yesterday January 24th, 2017 when the news reached out to metropolitan Bamenda where he has been serving as the Chancellor of the Archdiocese since 2012. Rev Fr Michael Bibi, who was born on July 28th, 1971, is an illustrious son of Bamessing (Nsei) Ngoketunjia Division, North-West Region. In a quick reaction, His Lordship Michael Bibi told Cameroon Tribune that he was surprised and felt frightened at the choice of His Holiness, Pope Francis.

He hoped that things will not be too different from the experience he has gained serving as the Chancellor of the archbishop's house in Bamenda. Ordained 14 years ago as a diocesan priest, by the late archbishop Paul Verdzekov, Michael Bibi was firstly Vicar Priest in St Jude Parish, Fundong and later in St. Matthias' Parish, Widikum. In 2004, he was sent to England to the Maryvale Institute of Birmingham, where he achieved a Master's Degree in Catechesis in 2006. Upon his return to Cameroon, he was appointed Director of Maryvale Institute of Bamenda and Lecturer at St Thomas Aquinas' Major Seminary.

At the same time he was Chaplain of Sacred Heart College, Mankon, St. Josephe's College, Bafut and then St. Paul College, Nkwen. Rev Fr. Michael Miabesue Bibi has also worked as an Assistant Archdiocesan Financial secretary as well as Personal Secretary of Archbishop of Bamenda, Mongsignor Cornelius Fontem Esua. He is a product of the then Providence Comprehensive College -PCC Mankon, Bishop Rogan College and the St. Thomas Aquinas' Major Seminary in Bambui, He is on most lips in Bamenda as a humble soft spoken and peace loving minister of the church.