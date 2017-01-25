Cameroon: Extractive Industries - Control Mechanism for Better Traceability

In a bid to improve on the traceability of revenue generated by the extractive industries in sub-Saharan Francophone countries for more transparency and good governance, a project sponsored by the Canadian government was launched yesterday January 24, 2017 in Yaounde by the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of the Supreme State Audit Office, Rose Mbah Acha Fomundam. The project dubbed "Improving Monitoring of Extractive Industries in Sub-saharan Francophone Africa, (known by its French acronym as PASIE) is sponsored to the tune of FCFA 8 billion by the Canadian government for a duration of five years. While launching the project in the presence of the Canadian High Commissioner to Cameroon, René Cremonese, the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Supreme State Audit Office said the project is intended to build capacity of auditors of supreme State institutions, organisations involved in supervision and other stakeholders.

This project is actually to train them and we are expecting that by the end of the project, we will be able to come out with traceability of resources that come out from this sector. It is a sector that generates quite a lot of funds but nobody knows where these funds go to", Mrs Mbah Acha stated. The project expected to streamline regulations and policies involved will be brought to the knowledge of participants who in turn educate other stakeholders in their respective countries. The protection of the environment and the respect of gender equity is also expected to be taken into consideration by the extractive industries. The project implemented by the Regional Committee of Supreme Audit Institutions in Sub-saharan French speaking Africa (CREFIAF) involving Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Madagascar and Mali.