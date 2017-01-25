25 January 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Illegal Logging - Fierce Fight to Stop Fraudsters

By Christopher Jator

Forest is one of the sources of income for the Cameroonian economy after agriculture and oil. Despite the availability of various tools, illegal logging persists in Cameroon. The media have a key role to play in promoting sustainable forest management and the fierce fight against illegal logging and building well-governed societies that aspire to raise the level of life of their citizens. Through reports, the media can inform policy-makers to make fair decisions, expose and punish individuals or companies for fraudulent exploitation of timber, and inform citizens who in turn will exert pressure on decision-makers and businesses to comply with appropriate legislation and known best practices.

To effectively play their role, the media must have the capacity to undertake informed analysis and reporting, judicious and high-quality observation and investigative efforts. It is important for them to understand the technical aspects and provide the appropriate tools and applicable standards in this area. In this regards, over 20 journalists from RD Congo, CAR, Gabon and Cameroon (members of the Francophone Press Union on Sustainable Management and Forest Governance) were updated on existing tools and standards in Douala recently with the financial and technical support of the World Wide Fund for Nature, WWF. Participants' skills were sharpened with the goal of helping them to do objective reports which ensure transparency, good governance and sustainable forest management.

