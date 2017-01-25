Cameroon: Decentralisation - Salaries for Mayors Soon

The decision by the Head of State to allocate monthly salaries to Government Delegates, Mayors and their deputies will go effective by the first quarter of the year. The revelation was made by the Minister of Territorial Administration and Decentralisation (MINATD), René Emmanuel Sadi, while receiving New Year wishes from the staff of the Ministry and structures attached to it on Friday January 20, 2017 in Yaounde. Minister Sadi flanked by the Minister Delegate in charge of Local Decentralised Collectivities, Jules Doret Ndongo, stated that the ministry will continue to consolidate peace, security and the modernisation of territorial administration in 2017.

With the drawing up of the National Strategy on Decentralisation, the MINATD boss posited that the decentralisation process will be given a new impetus and strengthened with more powers and resources to be transferred to local councils. Territorial Administration would also serve to spur local development as well as reinforce measures for civil protection which is not only part of the ministry's plan of action but a rather a core mission. With these, the Minister challenged the entire personnel not to sleep on their laurels following a positive balance recorded in 2016 but rather buckle down to work especially in the present context characterised by enormous security challenges