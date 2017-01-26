Photo: Madonna

Madonna and her son arriving at the Grammy Awards (file photo).

Pop star Madonna has confirmed an earlier story by Nyasa Times that she is in Malawi but has played down the assertion that she has applied to adopt two more children despite judiciary spokesman confirming her fresh adoption bid.

Nyasa Times had a breaking news report after our court correspondent spotted Madonna at High Court in Lilongwe with her lawyer Titus Mvalo .

We reported that Madonna appeared before Justice Fiona Mwale amid tight security, accompanied by two unidentified children and several other people, before being driven away in a KIA Sportage SUV.

Madonna confirmed being in Malawi but said she has not applied to adopt two more children.

"I am in Malawi to check on the children's hospital in Blantyre and my other work with Raising Malawi, and then heading home," she said in a statement quoted by Us Weekly .

"The rumors of an adoption process are untrue."

But Judiciary spokesman Mlenga Mvula confirmed the Nyasa Times report as true that Madonna applied in person at the High Court in the Malawian capital Lilongwe to adopt two more local children.

"The court is looking at the application now to determine whether Madonna can adopt these two children," said Mvula in quoted reported by Associated Press.

The Judiciary spokesman said the US singer will have to wait one week before finding out if she is able to move forward with the adoptions.

The pop diva, who adopted son David and daughter Mercy James, both 11, in 2008 and 2009, respectively, founded her Raising Malawi foundation in 2006 to benefit the orphans and underprivileged children living in the impoverished nation.

Madonna arrived by private jet with her entourage and is said to have block booked the exclusive Kumbali Country Lodge.