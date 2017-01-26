26 January 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Six Suma JKT Guards Arrested Over Maasai Shooting

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Marc Nkwame

Arusha — Four Maasai warriors, Morani, were on Tuesday night shot dead, with several others seriously injured in their night battle against the militia at the foot of Mount Meru in Arumeru District here.

The injured in the prolonged battle between the Maasai herders from Oldonyo-Sambu ward and members of the National Service Economic Wing, SUMA JKT, include a child.

Arusha Regional Police Commander (RPC), Charles Mkumbo, has confirmed the incident, saying SUMA JKT guards were patrolling the Meru-Usa Forest Reserve nearby estate where herds of cattle had trespassed.

People who were killed in the night fracas include two brothers, 31-year old Seuri Melita and Lalashe Melita (33). Others are Julius Kilusu (42) and Mbayani Melau (32). Some of the injured have been identified as a 13-year-old Isaya Thomas and a lady, Ms Evaline Meliyo.

Others are Julius Kassavo, William Ngilisho and Mathayo Mashanee. The casualties have been admitted to Mount Meru Regional Hospital.

Reports have it that the local cattle owners had outfitted themselves into a mission to fetch back their animals that had wandered into the forest reserve when they came face to face with rangers. According to police reports, the forest rangers had confiscated 130 cattle, 140 goats and sheep that had gone into the reserve.

Later on, the irate owners followed the impounded animals with vengeance. When the two groups met, the Maasai demanded their livestock back, but the rangers tried to defend the seized herds, saying the animals had trespassed into the reserve, the argument that culminated into fierce fight.

Gun shots, shouts and screams pierced the night sky and after about an hour, four bodies lay down dead with a score of others injured.

Six members of SUMA JKT have been arrested by the police, pending further investigations on whether they had applied excessive force to contain the situation. However, some other reports had itthat the Maasai warriors had tried to attack the soldiers using spears, clubs and other traditional weapons for confiscating their cattle.

Tanzania

Govt Seeks U.S.$785 Million Soft Loan From World Bank

Tanzania's government is seeking a 785 million US dollar (over 1.7tri/-) soft loan from the World Bank to execute… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.