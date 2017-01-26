Tanzania: Six Suma JKT Guards Arrested Over Maasai Shooting

Arusha — Four Maasai warriors, Morani, were on Tuesday night shot dead, with several others seriously injured in their night battle against the militia at the foot of Mount Meru in Arumeru District here.

The injured in the prolonged battle between the Maasai herders from Oldonyo-Sambu ward and members of the National Service Economic Wing, SUMA JKT, include a child.

Arusha Regional Police Commander (RPC), Charles Mkumbo, has confirmed the incident, saying SUMA JKT guards were patrolling the Meru-Usa Forest Reserve nearby estate where herds of cattle had trespassed.

People who were killed in the night fracas include two brothers, 31-year old Seuri Melita and Lalashe Melita (33). Others are Julius Kilusu (42) and Mbayani Melau (32). Some of the injured have been identified as a 13-year-old Isaya Thomas and a lady, Ms Evaline Meliyo.

Others are Julius Kassavo, William Ngilisho and Mathayo Mashanee. The casualties have been admitted to Mount Meru Regional Hospital.

Reports have it that the local cattle owners had outfitted themselves into a mission to fetch back their animals that had wandered into the forest reserve when they came face to face with rangers. According to police reports, the forest rangers had confiscated 130 cattle, 140 goats and sheep that had gone into the reserve.

Later on, the irate owners followed the impounded animals with vengeance. When the two groups met, the Maasai demanded their livestock back, but the rangers tried to defend the seized herds, saying the animals had trespassed into the reserve, the argument that culminated into fierce fight.

Gun shots, shouts and screams pierced the night sky and after about an hour, four bodies lay down dead with a score of others injured.

Six members of SUMA JKT have been arrested by the police, pending further investigations on whether they had applied excessive force to contain the situation. However, some other reports had itthat the Maasai warriors had tried to attack the soldiers using spears, clubs and other traditional weapons for confiscating their cattle.