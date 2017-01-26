Malawi: Madonna Fresh Adoption Bid in Malawi - Appears At High Court With Two Children

Photo: Madonna

Madonna hopes to adopt two more children from Malawi to join her son David Banda and daughter Mercy James as she secretely appeared before High Court in Lilongwe on Wednesday.

The US singer was spotted by journalists at the court when she entered the Judge's chambers.

Her lawyer Titus Mvalo confirmed to Nyasa Times that there was fresh bid for adoption of two children.

He could not disclose further details.

Court officials say Madonna appeared before Justice Fiona Mwale.

She was later spotted carrying on child, believed to be the one she wants to adopt, and one of her personal handlers was also carrying another child.

According to Nyasa Times court correspondent in Lilongwe, Madonna was using a KIA sportage vehicle registration number LL520 and that there was heavy security presence.

Journalists were barred from taking photos.

Madonna first adopted David Banda from an orphanage in 2006 and Mercy James in 2009.

Since the two adoptions, the Material Girl singer has visited several orphanages as well as a hospital and a school supported by her charity Raising Malawi.