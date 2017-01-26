25 January 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Madonna Fresh Adoption Bid in Malawi - Appears At High Court With Two Children

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Madonna
Madonna and her son arriving at the Grammy Awards (file photo).
By Mphatso Nkhoma

Madonna hopes to adopt two more children from Malawi to join her son David Banda and daughter Mercy James as she secretely appeared before High Court in Lilongwe on Wednesday.

The US singer was spotted by journalists at the court when she entered the Judge's chambers.

Her lawyer Titus Mvalo confirmed to Nyasa Times that there was fresh bid for adoption of two children.

He could not disclose further details.

Court officials say Madonna appeared before Justice Fiona Mwale.

She was later spotted carrying on child, believed to be the one she wants to adopt, and one of her personal handlers was also carrying another child.

According to Nyasa Times court correspondent in Lilongwe, Madonna was using a KIA sportage vehicle registration number LL520 and that there was heavy security presence.

Journalists were barred from taking photos.

Madonna first adopted David Banda from an orphanage in 2006 and Mercy James in 2009.

Since the two adoptions, the Material Girl singer has visited several orphanages as well as a hospital and a school supported by her charity Raising Malawi.

More on This

Madonna Denies Malawi Adoption Reports

Pop star Madonna has confirmed an earlier story by Nyasa Times that she is in Malawi but has played down the assertion… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.