Uganda Yearns for Another Liberation

opinion

On Sunday while at church, an announcement was made that on January 26, there would be no lunch hour mass for it will be Liberation Day.

This is where our debate should begin from. Are we genuinely liberated?

If we are liberated, what are we liberated from? Who are we liberated from?

Don't we have a huge section of people that are yearning for liberation from yester years' liberators? What is liberation in the first place?

Museveni captured power from the two generals - Tito Okello Lutwa and Bazilio Olara Okello.

To date, many people call their short-lived regime a military junta. But what is a junta? And if the Okellos' was a military junta, what do we currently have? A civilian democracy? A civilian dictatorship or another military junta?

Lest I digress, what we have today is nothing new. Obote II's government used to celebrate May 27 in Bushenyi my home area what they also called liberation day. The May 27 celebration was called "Liberation Day" for it coincided with his return from exile in Tanzania after the fall of Amin.

As we celebrate the so-called liberation day, a great number of Ugandans yearn for liberation from poverty; inequality, a sick healthcare system, a divided education system, injustice, and the list goes on and on.

From a human rights angle, there is no scintilla respect and observance of socio-economic rights. It is as if the state exists not to redistribute welfare but to exploit the citizens that it should protect.

Just recently, I woke up very early and went to Christ the King church for the divine mercy rosary. I found an inexplicably big number of people sleeping on the streets. I found a young man just outside St Paul Bookshop sleeping on a motorcycle.

I also found innocent children around the age of five to seven sleeping on the streets. What does this tell you? People genuinely have nothing to call shelter.

More annoyingly, this kind of people cannot get justice at all. If any of them is suspected to have committed an offence, they cannot get bail simply because they have no place of abode. You see, this is double tragedy.

The Bakiga call that dying twice like charcoal (Okufa habiri nk'amakara). Charcoal dies when trees from which it is gotten are burnt, and when it is used to cook. You see how injustice is doubly entrenched.

I have a friend who graduated on April 1, 2005. He graduated with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 3.92. He missed first class narrowly. He did social sciences - a programme that enables him to qualify for most public jobs.

Sadly, to date he has no job, no shelter of his own; can't afford decent clothing, forget about decent meals.

Whenever he falls sick, his friends who studied with him are the ones that have to take care of him and he regrets daily why he even went to school.

He recently suggested to us that he would resort to boda-boda riding if a Good Samaritan gives it to him or become a shoe-shiner.

Personally, I am convinced that is not the example he should give to people from Bitereko who saw him excel in class all his time in school.